These Android smartphones turned out to be the most troubling

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G smartphone. Photo: YouTube video screenshot

The long-term reliability of a smartphone is often not apparent in the store but rather during daily use. Experts have compiled a list of Android models that consistently receive low scores for stability and durability.

BGR writes about it.

Advertisement

Nokia XR20

The model is positioned as a ruggedized smartphone for harsh environments, but the sturdy body does not solve problems in everyday use.

Nokia XR20 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

According to Consumer Reports, the device is noticeably slower than its competitors. This is apparent when launching applications and switching between tasks. Owners also complain about software crashes and the instability of certain functions, including biometrics.

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023)

Despite 5G support and a modern look, the smartphone turned out to be poorly adapted for active use.

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The main reason for this is the small amount of RAM—only 4 GB—which can cause the device to slow down, even in simple scenarios. Additionally, users often report unstable mobile connectivity and subpar battery life, making it difficult to consider this phone reliable for everyday use.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G

The affordable price and 5G made this model attractive to many buyers, but the actual user experience was much weaker than expected.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

According to Consumer Reports, the smartphone often lags and slows down during simple actions. The interface isn't as smooth as other OnePlus models, and the performance is barely sufficient for basic tasks, so saving money on the purchase can result in constant feelings of slowness and instability.

Samsung A16 5G

At the end of the list is the Samsung A16 5G, which, at first glance, looks like an attractive option from a well-known brand.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

At the same time, the tests showed weaker results in several important areas. The smartphone has mediocre battery life, and its limited hardware resources do not allow for comfortable long-term operation. Consumer Reports emphasized that these compromises are especially disappointing for a manufacturer like Samsung.

Read more: