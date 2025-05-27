6 alternatives to Google Docs — what to choose and how to replace the popular editor

The Google Workspace logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Google Docs is still one of the most convenient online editors, but it's not for everyone. Some countries restrict the service, while others require specific features or a different data protection model.

Novyny.LIVE shares six services that can fully replace Google Docs.

Microsoft Word Online

The cloud version of classic Word supports the DOCX format and offers advanced formatting tools. It also integrates with OneDrive and Teams. Changes are not lost because collaborative editing takes place in auto-save mode. Without a Microsoft 365 subscription, the program's functionality is limited, making it more like a simple notebook.

Full access costs $6.99 per month.

Zoho Writer

The minimalist yet modern interface supports Markdown for quick formatting. The editor can easily integrate with other Zoho ecosystem services, which is convenient for business users. It provides export to EPUB, HTML, and LaTeX, as well as a built-in AI assistant.

The free version supports up to five participants. More advanced features cost $4 per user per month and do not include offline access.

OnlyOffice

In terms of functionality and support for complex formatting, this editor rivals Microsoft Office. It supports macros, styles, and the DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX formats, which open without distortion. One advantage is that you can deploy the system on your own server and integrate it with Nextcloud or Seafile.

The web version has a user limit, and the trial period is free. After that, you will have to pay $8 per month for each team member.

Dropbox Paper

Paper focuses on collaborative notes and brainstorming with accelerated formatting, checklists, and comments, and a minimum of unnecessary elements. The service integrates with Trello, Slack, and Dropbox. However, for complex documents, the toolkit may be insufficient, as there is no desktop program — only web and mobile apps.

Paper is free with a Dropbox account and offers 2 GB of storage. Larger plans start at $9.99 per month.

Notion

The versatile platform combines databases, tasks, and wikis, so creating documents in Notion is just one option among many. Although templates help you quickly assemble your workspace, advanced formatting options are limited and there is no full-fledged offline mode.

The service is free for personal use. A team plan with additional tools costs $8 per user per month.

CryptPad

The service focuses on privacy. All data is encrypted, and you can start working without registering, even through the Tor network. Although the functionality is simpler than that of competitors and there are no mobile applications, this is a significant plus for those who value anonymity and protection above all else.

The platform remains free, and the developers accept voluntary donations.

