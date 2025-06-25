Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Can you use two Apple IDs on one iPhone?

Can you use two Apple IDs on one iPhone?

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 June 2025 21:47
How to use two Apple IDs on one iPhone without issues
Apple iPhone smartphone in hand. Photo: Unsplash
How to set up two Apple IDs on one device

Most iPhone users sign in with a single Apple ID, as it's required to download apps and sync data via iCloud. However, for those who want to separate work and personal purchases, Apple allows a second account — but with an important limitation.

That’s according to SlashGear.

How to set up two Apple IDs on one device

Once the iPhone is initially set up, the primary Apple ID controls iCloud, iMessage, FaceTime, and other services. A second account can be added exclusively for purchases in the App Store and iTunes. To do this, open the App Store, tap your profile icon in the top right corner, and sign out. Relaunch the store, tap the profile icon again, choose "Sign in with Apple ID," then tap "Not <Your Name>" and enter the credentials of the second account, following the on-screen instructions.

After logging in, the second Apple ID will function only for downloading and paying for apps. It's important to note that apps downloaded through this secondary account can only be updated via that same Apple ID. If you try to make in-app purchases using another ID, you’ll receive a notification stating, "This app was purchased with a different Apple ID." To avoid double payments, Family Sharing can help — add both accounts to the same family group to share purchases.

When switching to a new iPhone, you'll need to re-enter both Apple IDs, or some apps won’t restore. If these conditions aren’t a dealbreaker, using two Apple IDs on a single iPhone is completely feasible.

Previously, we reported that smartphone batteries degrade over time, and new features like Apple Intelligence may further reduce battery life. Small tweaks to settings and daily habits can help extend your iPhone’s usage throughout the day.

We also explained how an iPhone with NFC support can do more than process Apple Pay purchases — it can automate daily tasks using a few tags and simple setup in the Shortcuts app.

Apple iPhone shopping functions account
Volodymyr Mololkin - editor
Author
Volodymyr Mololkin
