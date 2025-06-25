How to use two Apple IDs on one iPhone without issues

Apple iPhone smartphone in hand. Photo: Unsplash

Most iPhone users sign in with a single Apple ID, as it's required to download apps and sync data via iCloud. However, for those who want to separate work and personal purchases, Apple allows a second account — but with an important limitation.

How to set up two Apple IDs on one device

Once the iPhone is initially set up, the primary Apple ID controls iCloud, iMessage, FaceTime, and other services. A second account can be added exclusively for purchases in the App Store and iTunes. To do this, open the App Store, tap your profile icon in the top right corner, and sign out. Relaunch the store, tap the profile icon again, choose "Sign in with Apple ID," then tap "Not <Your Name>" and enter the credentials of the second account, following the on-screen instructions.

After logging in, the second Apple ID will function only for downloading and paying for apps. It's important to note that apps downloaded through this secondary account can only be updated via that same Apple ID. If you try to make in-app purchases using another ID, you’ll receive a notification stating, "This app was purchased with a different Apple ID." To avoid double payments, Family Sharing can help — add both accounts to the same family group to share purchases.

When switching to a new iPhone, you'll need to re-enter both Apple IDs, or some apps won’t restore. If these conditions aren’t a dealbreaker, using two Apple IDs on a single iPhone is completely feasible.

