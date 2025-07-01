Google Veo 3: how to use the free video generator

Screenshot from the video generated by Veo 3. Photo: Google Veo 3

Until recently, it seemed that creating high-quality AI videos was not cheap, but Google Gemini Veo 3 easily breaks this rule. Thanks to Google Cloud's free trial period, anyone can use the best video generator for three months at no cost.

How to unlock free access to Veo 3

First, go to the Google Cloud website and sign up for a trial subscription with a starting credit of $300. During registration, you will need to provide a billing address, but no money will be charged until you activate your paid subscription.

After confirming your account, open the Vertex AI — Media Studio section. The Veo 3 video generator is already available here — completely free of charge. The platform allows you to create 8-second clips with or without sound, as well as combine several fragments into a longer video.

Veo 3 quickly conquered social networks: from now on, it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish a real video from a synthetic one. Despite its length limitations, Veo 3 is considered to be one of the most powerful tools for generating videos from scratch. The only "price" is the electricity consumed by processing, so those who care about the environment should use the service when necessary, rather than for the sake of experimentation.

Ultimately, it's not complicated: you register, activate your credits, and immediately start editing artificial content without spending a penny.

