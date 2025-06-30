Google launches the Doppl app for virtual clothes fitting

Google Doppl service for trying on clothes. Photo: still from video/YouTube

Google has launched Doppl, an experimental app that allows you to try on clothes using a digital version of yourself. This innovation is currently available only in the US and works on iOS and Android.

TechCrunch reports.

How the new service works

Google presented Doppl as a Google Labs project designed to make trying on clothes on a smartphone easier and more entertaining. Users upload a full-size photo of themselves and can then upload a photo or screenshot of any outfit, whether it's second-hand clothing or an outfit they found on social media. The algorithm generates an image of a "digital twin" dressed in the chosen outfit and creates a short video showing how the fabric will look in motion.

The app lets you save and share your favorite outfit combinations with friends. Doppl evolved from the virtual try-on feature Google Shopping launched earlier for models of different body types. Now, the company stresses the user's personal experience, essentially transferring their entire body into a "fitting room".

Google warns that Doppl is still in its early stages, so the fit, appearance, and details of the clothes may not be perfectly accurate. The company has not yet disclosed whether or when the app will be released outside the US.

