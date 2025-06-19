Google adds Veo 3 to Shorts — how AI will change your videos

YouTube app on a smartphone screen. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Google is integrating the Veo 3 video generator into YouTube Shorts. The tool will be able to create full-fledged clips with video and audio tracks based on text prompts.

Engadget writes about it.

What are the advantages of adding Veo 3?

During his speech at the Cannes Lions festival, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan confirmed that this summer, Shorts will receive support for Veo 3, a new version of the company's proprietary video generator. Previously, the technology was only used to create background animations in the Dream Screen feature, but now it will be able to generate entire videos with sound based on text prompts. Mohan called AI "limitless" and stated that anyone with a story will be able to turn their dream into a career.

However, the expanded capabilities of AI are causing concern. Veo 3 potentially makes it easy to fake videos featuring celebrities and well-known authors. To prevent abuse, YouTube is working with the CAA agency and the authors themselves on a tool that will give public figures control over the use of their likeness on the platform.

Excessive "layering" of AI content may deter part of the audience. Users looking for real tutorials or stand-up clips are unlikely to want to encounter artificially generated videos. Currently, more than a quarter of YouTube Partner Program members earn money from Shorts, so the arrival of Veo 3 could change traffic distribution and push some creators to alternative platforms.

We also wrote that YouTube is testing its new feature — an engagement rating in chat rooms during live broadcasts. The idea is to use game mechanics to encourage viewers to interact more actively with tools such as Super Chat, stickers, and gifts.