iPhone 7 owners have started receiving a USD 350 payout — who is it for

iPhone 7 smartphone in hand. Photo: Unsplash

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were great smartphones in 2016-2017, but some devices experienced what is known as "Loop Disease". Because of this, the class action lawsuit was filed a few years ago and eventually approved in 2024. Now, a year after the decision was made, the former owners of the iPhone 7 are starting to receive payouts.

It was reported by 9to5Mac.

What payouts owners of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus receive

The payout amount is approximately USD 200 for each request submitted. This is a good compensation for iPhone 7 owners in 2025. At the same time, the lawyers who initiated the lawsuit receive the main benefit, as the total amount of compensation is USD 35 million.

The deadline for filing applications for participation in the lawsuit expired last summer.

Apple pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations, although it agreed to settle the case.

According to the lawsuit, the "Loop Disease" was caused by pressure on a certain part of the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus. The main symptoms were deterioration in sound quality, particularly during FaceTime calls, and other problems.

Actual payouts depend on whether the user paid for repairs related to this fault. Those who encountered the problem but did not pay for repairs receive smaller compensation. The maximum payout was USD 350.

Last autumn, owners of MacBooks with butterfly keyboards began receiving similar payouts as part of a separate settlement.

