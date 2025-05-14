Next iPhones will feature an under-screen Face ID

iPhone on the table. Photo: Unsplash

Despite the fact that the iPhone 17 Pro is scheduled to be unveiled in just four months, industry experts are already sharing their predictions for the next generation of Apple flagship smartphones. According to them, the iPhone 18 Pro may be the first smartphone with an "invisible" Face ID system hidden under the screen, as reported by MacRumors.

What analysts say about the new feature

Ross Young, the vice president of Counterpoint Research who has accurately predicted Apple's display innovations, published a commentary after Michael Gelender, the CEO of OTI Lumionics, spoke at the SID Business Conference. Gelender noted that phones with in-screen Face ID made using his company's materials will appear on the market in 2026. Young believes the iPhone 18 Pro will be the first device with this technology, and that other brands will follow Apple's lead.

Advertisement

Journalist Wayne Ma of The Information previously published similar information. According to Ma, future Pro iPhones will have only a small hole in the upper left corner for the front camera, eliminating the current pill-shaped notch. However, the source does not specify whether the Dynamic Island software function will remain.

Assuming the company adheres to its standard schedule, the iPhone 18 Pro line is expected to be unveiled in September 2026.

As a reminder, Apple is preparing to completely revise its smartphone launch strategy. The company plans to release two unusual models — an ultra-thin iPhone and its first foldable device — over several seasons.

As we previously reported, the new iPhone 17 Air designs, which have appeared in photos and videos, have already generated significant interest in the upcoming release. Based on what is known so far, Apple has a real chance of recreating the success of the first MacBook Air by introducing a smartphone that could redefine the entire iPhone line.