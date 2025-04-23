Apple has removed the "available now" label. What's wrong with Apple Intelligence ads?

Apple Intelligence features on the iPhone. Photo: Unsplash

In response to an inspection by the National Advertising Division (NAD), Apple quietly removed the phrase "available now" from its Apple Intelligence page in late March. The regulator, which operates under the auspices of the non-profit BBB National Programs programme and monitors the truthfulness of national advertising campaigns, advised the company to change or stop using this statement.

The Verge writes about it.

Why the Apple Intelligence availability statement was false

The NAD concluded that the phrase "available now" gave the consumer the impression that all the announced features — including Priority Notifications, Genmoji, Image Playground, and ChatGPT integration — were already available on the iPhone 16. According to the experts, the note link below the phrase was not prominent enough and too far removed from the key statement.

When the iPhone 16 was launched last year, Apple actually offered only a part of Apple Intelligence capabilities: new writing tools and the function of removing unwanted objects in photos. The company added the rest of the AI options gradually through software updates. In the press release, the NAD emphasized that Apple should avoid the impression that certain features are available when they are not.

The regulator also pointed out that the headline "available now" also included "More Personal Siri", although users have not yet received it. In response, Apple said that it had edited its advertising materials and notes and removed the "More Personal Siri" promotional video, in which the actress Bella Ramsey demonstrated how to search for a friend's name using the voice assistant.

Apple stated that although it did not agree with certain conclusions of the agency regarding the available features, it would cooperate and follow their recommendations.

