Amazon hits 1 million robots — the future of logistics is here

Amazon is celebrating two important milestones: robot number 1,000,000 has joined its global network of warehouses, and the generative AI model DeepFleet will reduce robot travel time by 10%. The update will speed up delivery and reduce costs, while opening up new opportunities for employees.

One million robots are already working in Amazon warehouses

Amazon announced that its millionth mobile robot has begun operating at a fulfillment center in Japan, bringing the number of facilities with robotic systems to over 300 worldwide. At the same time, the company introduced DeepFleet, a generative AI model that coordinates the movement of all equipment, reducing "traffic jams" between shelves and increasing fleet efficiency by 10%.

DeepFleet, built on data about the movement of goods and AWS services, acts as a "smart traffic light system" inside the warehouse. It optimises routes, allows more goods to be stored closer to customers, and reduces operating costs, which will contribute to faster delivery.

Since acquiring Kiva Systems in 2012, Amazon has expanded its fleet from a single type of robot to a diverse lineup. Hercules lifts racks weighing up to 570 kg, Pegasus transports individual parcels on a conveyor belt, and the autonomous Proteus is allowed to work alongside humans in open areas of the warehouse.

Since 2019, more than 700,000 employees have completed training programmes, particularly in the field of servicing and operating robotic systems. At the new generation warehouse in Shreveport, advanced automation has created 30% more jobs in maintenance and engineering.

Amazon sees DeepFleet as the beginning of more accurate and flexible logistics. With the accumulation of data, the model will continue to improve routes, opening up more product lines closer to customers and setting new standards in robotic logistics.

