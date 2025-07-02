Robots serving humans: Highlights from Laser World 2025 in Munich

The Laser World of Photonics 2025 exhibition in Munich. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The Laser World of Photonics 2025 exhibition recently concluded in Munich. The event brought together 1,398 exhibitors from 41 countries and approximately 44,000 visitors. The event demonstrated that robotics, photonics, and artificial intelligence are addressing the shortage of staff by automating routine processes.

A Novyny.LIVE correspondent in Munich reports on the exhibition's highlights.

Delta robots Noida

Noida's product manager explained that Delta robots specialize in pick-and-place tasks.

Noida's Delta robot for routine work. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Their high speed and precision make them ideal for repetitive manufacturing and logistics operations. By taking away the "dirty, boring, and dangerous" steps, machines reduce costs and allow workers to transition into more creative roles.

The reporter asked the Noida CEO whether such robots could replace human labor in the future.

"It's not a replacement; it's a transfer of tasks from humans. They perform tasks that no one else wants to do, making processes more cost-effective. The resulting savings can be allocated to other areas. People can focus their efforts on what works best for them," he said.

Discover Europe Next 10 robotic dishwasher

Kaiser, a software engineer from the Japanese company Discover Europe, presented the Next 10 robot, which is controlled by the new Winx 1000 controller.

Next 10 robotic dishwasher by Discover Europe. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The controller combines APC and robot systems into one unit that automates the sorting of dirty trays in large dining rooms. The camera scans the dishes and the robot optimizes the picking route and loads the items into an industrial washer. This automation frees staff from unpleasant tasks and helps address labor shortages.

According to the company's engineer, such robots automate tasks that people find unpleasant. The company believes that these robots will not replace people but rather give them the opportunity to engage in more creative and valuable tasks.

"When these tasks are automated, people can do more useful and satisfying things because washing dishes is not something a person should be proud of after a day's work," he said.

Pharmabotix robot for assembling auto-injectors

Fabian Stutz from Pharmabotix showed a solution for assembling personalized auto-injectors used at home.

Pharmabotix robot for assembling auto-injectors. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The robot performs the initial stages of producing small batches of medical devices. According to the engineer, automating routine actions improves product quality and patient safety while compensating for the lack of specialists. More complex operations are still performed by humans.

"It depends on the tasks people perform. Very repetitive tasks are well suited for robots. But complex tasks are probably better performed by humans," Stutz said when asked about replacing human labor with robots.

