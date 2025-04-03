Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Investments arrow Amazon submits bid for TikTok as ban deadline is approaching arrow

Amazon submits bid for TikTok as ban deadline is approaching

3 April 2025 18:28
Borys Zhmur - editor
Borys Zhmur
editor
Amazon has filed a bid to buy TikTok
Amazon logo on the building. Photo: Unsplash
Borys Zhmur - editor
Borys Zhmur
editor

The tech world is once again at the epicenter of a high-profile event: Jeff Bezos's Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has taken a decisive step by applying to acquire TikTok. This news, which has stirred up the Internet space, has become the next stage in the confrontation between American and Chinese tech companies.

According to The New York Times, Amazon is seeking not just to acquire the American segment of TikTok, but to gain full control over this popular social network.

The motives for such an ambitious move are obvious: integrating TikTok into Amazon's logistics infrastructure opens up endless possibilities for the development of social commerce. Just imagine: users will be able to buy products they see in short videos directly from the Amazon app.

Trump and legislative restrictions

However, a number of obstacles stand in the way of this deal. Firstly, there are strict US legal requirements that TikTok must be sold to a non-Chinese company by April 5.

President Donald Trump, known for his tough stance on Chinese technology, insists that 50% of TikTok's shares be owned by American investors.

Intrigues and backstage games

There is a real drama unfolding behind the scenes of this story. Sources from the New York Times report that Amazon's offer is not being taken seriously by the negotiators.

Perhaps this is due to the fact that Amazon has already had an unsuccessful experience creating an analog of TikTok — the Inspire app, which failed to gain popularity among users.

The future of TikTok in the US

It is currently unknown how this story will end. Maybe TikTok will change its ownership structure and attract new American investors like Oracle and Blackstone.

Or maybe Amazon will still be able to convince the US government of its ability to effectively manage TikTok.

Impact on the market and users

Either way, this deal will have a significant impact on the social media and e-commerce markets. If Amazon is able to integrate TikTok into its ecosystem, it will set a powerful precedent for other companies. Users will get a new shopping experience that combines entertainment and convenience.

Earlier, it was reported that Tim Stokely, known as the founder of the adult content platform OnlyFans, has unexpectedly announced his intention to acquire TikTok's US operations from the Chinese company ByteDance.

Also, Microsoft was negotiating the acquisition of TikTok. At the time, US President Donald Trump said he would like to see a bidding war for the app.

USA Amazon Jeff Bezos investments TikTok

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

18:55 Zelensky answered when the war in Ukraine might end

18:28 Amazon submits bid for TikTok as ban deadline is approaching

18:00 Creator of famous adult service offers to buy TikTok

18:00 First ever cell phone — How it all started

17:03 Apple is preparing an important iPhone 17 Pro camera change

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

17:02 Ukrainian Foreign Minister arrived for visit to NATO Headquarters

16:06 Tinder launches AI chatbot that teaches the art of flirting

15:59 Will the US withdraw from NATO — Rubio makes a statement

15:23 Scientists perform first quantum teleportation over the Internet

10:15 Apple's products may rise significantly due to Trump's tariffs

18:55 Zelensky answered when the war in Ukraine might end

18:28 Amazon submits bid for TikTok as ban deadline is approaching

18:00 Creator of famous adult service offers to buy TikTok

18:00 First ever cell phone — How it all started

17:03 Apple is preparing an important iPhone 17 Pro camera change

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

17:02 Ukrainian Foreign Minister arrived for visit to NATO Headquarters

16:06 Tinder launches AI chatbot that teaches the art of flirting

15:59 Will the US withdraw from NATO — Rubio makes a statement

15:23 Scientists perform first quantum teleportation over the Internet

10:15 Apple's products may rise significantly due to Trump's tariffs

22:09 Signal privacy — Who created the app and why

14:06 The most sacred "Aidar" fighters' dreams — what they think about

21 March 2025

14:09 Aidar Battalion fighters share their dreams after the war is over

3 March 2025

07:32 Four-legged friends — how animals help at the front, photos

22 February 2025

06:52 A Writer in Politics — Who is Chancellor candidate Habeck

21 February 2025

06:52 Alternative for Germany — Russian influence in German election

19 February 2025

06:52 Against Scholz and for Ukraine — Who is candidate Merz's

13 February 2025

06:52 Is he obeying Trump — who is the new CIA Head John Ratcliffe?

Top news

All News Articles Video

The most fashionable spring 2025 hair color — sounds even magical

1 April 2025

Angelina Jolie's fragrances — her perfume favorites

25 March 2025

Some reasons to turn off Wi-Fi on your phone overnight

The hottest haircut of 2025 — Pixie is the most popular comeback

28 March 2025

New perfumes with unforgettable fragrance — want to wear forever

23 March 2025

Dos and Don'ts in Makeup for Spring/Summer 2025

31 March 2025

Shoes that surprise — why monks are back in trend

28 March 2025

TOP nail color of Spring 2025 — Rouge Noir is all rage

This season's most coveted bag — Trendy replacement for Birkin

25 March 2025

Same coat from 2000s — Duffle coat is now a fashion trend again