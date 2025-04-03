Amazon has filed a bid to buy TikTok

Amazon logo on the building. Photo: Unsplash

The tech world is once again at the epicenter of a high-profile event: Jeff Bezos's Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has taken a decisive step by applying to acquire TikTok. This news, which has stirred up the Internet space, has become the next stage in the confrontation between American and Chinese tech companies.

According to The New York Times, Amazon is seeking not just to acquire the American segment of TikTok, but to gain full control over this popular social network.

The motives for such an ambitious move are obvious: integrating TikTok into Amazon's logistics infrastructure opens up endless possibilities for the development of social commerce. Just imagine: users will be able to buy products they see in short videos directly from the Amazon app.

Trump and legislative restrictions

However, a number of obstacles stand in the way of this deal. Firstly, there are strict US legal requirements that TikTok must be sold to a non-Chinese company by April 5.

President Donald Trump, known for his tough stance on Chinese technology, insists that 50% of TikTok's shares be owned by American investors.

Intrigues and backstage games

There is a real drama unfolding behind the scenes of this story. Sources from the New York Times report that Amazon's offer is not being taken seriously by the negotiators.

Perhaps this is due to the fact that Amazon has already had an unsuccessful experience creating an analog of TikTok — the Inspire app, which failed to gain popularity among users.

The future of TikTok in the US

It is currently unknown how this story will end. Maybe TikTok will change its ownership structure and attract new American investors like Oracle and Blackstone.

Or maybe Amazon will still be able to convince the US government of its ability to effectively manage TikTok.

Impact on the market and users

Either way, this deal will have a significant impact on the social media and e-commerce markets. If Amazon is able to integrate TikTok into its ecosystem, it will set a powerful precedent for other companies. Users will get a new shopping experience that combines entertainment and convenience.

Earlier, it was reported that Tim Stokely, known as the founder of the adult content platform OnlyFans, has unexpectedly announced his intention to acquire TikTok's US operations from the Chinese company ByteDance.

Also, Microsoft was negotiating the acquisition of TikTok. At the time, US President Donald Trump said he would like to see a bidding war for the app.