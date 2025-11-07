Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Horoscopes What not to wear for New Year 2026 — colors that anger the Horse

What not to wear for New Year 2026 — colors that anger the Horse

en
Publication time 7 November 2025 03:31
Updated 10:23
New Year 2026 — colors to avoid if you don’t want to scare away luck
Girls in festive dresses. Photo: freepik.com

Celebrating the New Year is more than just a party — it’s a symbolic ritual to attract the energy of luck and abundance. To do so, people "appease" the animal that rules the year. In 2026, it’s the Red Fire Horse — a creature that rejects indifference, darkness, and cold tones. Astrologers warn that even the color of your outfit can influence your future success.

Novyny.LIVE explains which colors should not be worn on New Year’s Eve 2026 if you want to keep prosperity and harmony close.

Advertisement

The year of the Red Fire Horse — what the 2026 patron symbolizes

According to the Eastern calendar, 2026 falls under the sign of the Red Fire Horse — proud, strong, passionate, and independent. Its energy is movement, passion, and a thirst for victory. The Horse cannot be subdued by cold or darkness; it seeks light, warmth, and motion. That’s why astrologers advise against colors that could "extinguish" its flame.

The Year of the Red Fire Horse - what does the patron of 2026 symbolize
Christmas tree ornament. Photo: google.com

Colors to avoid on New Year’s Eve 2026

  • Blue — the antagonist of fire

Blue represents the element of Water, which extinguishes Fire. Avoid blue dresses, suits, or accessories on New Year’s Eve — they can disrupt the energetic balance and dim the Horse’s flame. Replace them with vibrant red or warm orange tones — symbols of passion and vitality.

  • Light Blue — the chill that drives luck away

Even soft pastel blue tones are linked to calmness and cold. In the year of the Fire Horse, they may "freeze" your plans or slow down progress. Save the blue dress for another event — choose warmer shades for this night to keep your energy flowing.

  • White — cold and impersonal

While elegant and universal, white doesn’t fully match the Horse’s fiery spirit. Opt for cream, ivory, or warm milk tones instead — they keep the feeling of purity while resonating with the Fire element.

  • Gray — a symbol of fatigue and stagnation

Gray may look refined but drains vitality. For the fiery Horse, it represents apathy and stagnation. To attract energy, brightness, and productivity in 2026, steer clear of gray — it can dampen your motivation.

  • Black — the color of endings

Though timeless and chic, black is discouraged this New Year’s Eve. It symbolizes closure and mourning, while the holiday embodies renewal and hope. Swap it for burgundy, gold, or copper — colors that align with Fire and invite success.

Read more:

Good fortune is coming — 3 zodiac signs will prosper in November

When a haircut brings luck — lunar calendar for November 2025

Four zodiac signs will achieve dreams in November 2025 — Tarot

clothes Astrology colors New Year 2026
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information