Tarot reading: three zodiac signs should trust their intuition in July 2025

Tarot reading. Photo: freepik.com

July 2025 is already here. According to the tarot cards, now is the time for three zodiac signs to trust their intuition. Your inner voice will be your main compass in difficult situations, and self-knowledge will reveal new horizons.

Novyny.LIVE, with reference to Collective World, tells which zodiac signs should trust their intuition in July 2025.

3 zodiacs who must channel their intuitive magic in July 2025

Cancer

Past (Six of Swords, reversed): You have recently experienced a profound life change — a transformation that has brought about many changes. However, it also brought emotional baggage. Don't punish yourself. Allow yourself time and gentleness to "unpack" the negative experience so you won't carry it further.

Your power now (Queen of Wands): You have powerful energy and inspiration, and your fire inspires others. You can bring great ideas to life. Allow yourself to experience joy and deep immersion in creativity.

Obstacle (Ace of Wands): You have too many ideas and projects, and you risk losing focus and motivation. It's time to choose what's important and avoid getting scattered.

The subconscious mind (Ace of Pentacles, reversed): You are constantly afraid of missing out on something. This causes you to try to grab everything at once. Instead, plan your future with clarity and patience.

Thoughts and Goals (King of Pentacles, reversed): Worrying about finances or a lack of luck can cause an obsessive need to control everything. It's important to strike a balance between ambition and trust in the process.

What's Ahead (Ten of Cups): You will experience harmony, love, and a sense of belonging. Perhaps it will come from family support or inner peace.

Advice (The Chariot, reversed): Duality is a normal part of the journey. However, to manifest your magic, you need discipline and inner focus.

The zodiac sign Cancer. Photo: freepik.com

Scorpio

Past (The Empress, reversed): You felt that you were losing your creativity and inspiration. Perhaps there were many opportunities around you, but you lacked the inner strength to recognize them.

Your current strength (Ace of Wands): Ideas are flowing and inspiration has returned. You have everything you need to turn your dreams into real plans, so take action!

Obstacle (The Star): Lack of hope and faith in yourself. You need to give yourself time to recover — take a break.

Your subconscious (King of Pentacles, reversed): Financial issues bother you, even on an instinctive level. You are subconsciously looking for stability and confidence.

Thoughts and Goals (Queen of Swords, reversed): Your emotional state is preventing you from thinking clearly. It's hard to make logical decisions now, so give yourself space.

What's ahead (Page of Wands): You will soon discover something new that will inspire you and make you want to explore the world.

Advice (Nine of Pentacles): You have already created many beautiful things in your life. Being grateful for these things and enjoying them is the key to your strength.

The zodiac sign of Scorpio. Photo: freepik.com

Sagittarius

Past (Ten of Cups): You have recently experienced a great deal of harmony, love, and support in your life. This is a healing and inspiring time — don't forget about it during difficult moments.

Your current power (Temperance, reversed): You realize that you need to create the right environment for healing. Keep an eye on your internal balance and don't let things get out of hand.

Obstacle (The Tower): Chaos, crisis, and unexpected changes have knocked you out of your rut. However, even in a storm, you can find new support.

The subconscious (The Lovers, inverted): You doubt some of your decisions — perhaps not everything was in line with your true values. It's time to rethink.

Thoughts and Goals (Eight of Cups): You realize that you must let go of something toxic. Choose calmness, as it is the greatest manifestation of strength.

What's ahead (Ace of Pentacles, reversed): Due to the current chaos, some opportunities may pass you by. But this is not the end; it's just a lesson. All is not lost.

Advice (Four of Pentacles): Save your resources and energy for what is important. Trust yourself, and invest only in what resonates with your heart.

The zodiac sign Sagittarius. Photo: freepik.com

