Weekly horoscope June 30 to July 6, 2025 — Seven zodiac signs will be extremely lucky

A new week brings new opportunities, and this time, the universe will generously bestow good luck upon seven zodiac signs. These signs will experience real breakthroughs in their finances, personal lives, and careers. It's not just a "smile of fate", but a time when everything goes like clockwork and minimal effort yields significant results.

Find out which zodiac signs will enjoy sunshine and fortune in the accurate astrological forecast of Novyny.LIVE this week.

Zodiac signs that will be lucky in the week of June 30-July 6

Aries

This week, what has been on hold for a long time will finally be resolved. Astrologers advise Aries not to hesitate because you could receive the "yes" you've been waiting for right now. You may experience success in negotiations, the possibility of a lucrative contract, or a breakthrough in creativity — luck will be on your side.

Zodiac sign Aries. Photo: freepik.com

Gemini

From June 30 to July 6, Geminis will experience a period of bright meetings, successful trips, and unexpected encounters that will change the course of their lives. The universe will present many opportunities for growth, so your flexibility and quick reflexes will be your greatest assets. Astrologers advise you to seize the moment.

Gemini zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com

Cancer

This week, Cancer will experience emotional relief and that everything is falling into place. Problems that seemed impossible to solve will gradually disappear, replaced by hope and inspiration. According to astrologers, luck for Cancer is not about high-profile events, but rather, inner peace and a clear understanding of where to go next.

Zodiac sign Cancer. Photo: freepik.com

Virgo

This week, you will have a favorable atmosphere around you and clarity and accuracy in your decision-making. Virgos will have the opportunity to reach a new level in finance, profession, or personal growth. Everything you undertake will be supported by confidence and external encouragement. Astrologers advise you to pay attention to the little things.

Virgo zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is now getting the green light in all directions. Now is the perfect time to make a big decision — whether it's changing jobs, taking a daring trip, or making a big purchase. According to astrologers, don't be afraid of big changes; the universe supports you.

Zodiac sign Sagittarius. Photo: freepik.com

Capricorn

Capricorns are in for a week of pleasant confirmations that they are on the right track. You will receive a sign in the form of support, positive results, or an unexpected reward. Astrologers advise you to maintain your pace and believe in yourself, as luck will accompany your every practical step.

Capricorn zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Pisces

Pisces can expect a real spiritual uplift this week. This week, luck will come through people, warmth, support, new emotions, and possibly love. You may find yourself in the spotlight, whether you want to be or not. Astrologers note that now is a great time to believe in yourself and stop doubting your own worth.

Pisces zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

