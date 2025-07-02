Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Tarot predicts major challenges for 5 zodiac signs in July 2025

Tarot predicts major challenges for 5 zodiac signs in July 2025

Ua en ru
Publication time 2 July 2025 03:55
Tarot forecast July 2025: Zodiac signs facing major life tests
A spread on a deck of tarot cards. Photo: Pinterest

Tarot readers have revealed that July 2025 might be challenging for several zodiac signs and have explained what this means.

Novyny.LIVE tells you about the prediction.

Hard times come to five zodiac signs in July 2025 

Aries: Five of Wands

This tarot card symbolizes internal conflicts, misunderstandings, and struggles. In July, Aries may find themselves in exhausting conflicts at work or with partners that seem hopeless. They will have to learn to control their knee-jerk reactions.

zodiac sign Aries
The symbol of the zodiac sign Aries. The photo is illustrative: Freepik

Gemini: Seven of Swords

This tarot card symbolizes cunning and deception, as well as avoiding responsibility and trying to find an easier way out. This month, Geminis may be tested on their honesty. If they give in to insincerity, manipulation, or deception, they may suffer the consequences.

zodiac sign Gemini
The symbol of the zodiac sign Gemini. The photo is illustrative: Freepik

Cancer: Four of Cups

This tarot card symbolizes apathy, dissatisfaction, boredom, and an unwillingness to recognize new opportunities. Cancer may face a challenge involving emotional dependence, depression, or an unwillingness to leave their comfort zone in July 2025.

zodiac sign Cancer
The symbol of the zodiac sign Cancer. The photo is illustrative: Freepik

Scorpio: Judgment

This tarot card symbolizes rebirth and the importance of making choices and taking responsibility. This month, Scorpios will need to face their past addictions and unresolved issues.

zodiac sign Scorpio
The symbol of the zodiac sign Scorpio. The photo is illustrative: Freepik

Aquarius: Nine of Swords

This tarot card symbolizes anxiety, fear, sleep problems, and heartache. Aquarians may experience serious psychological and emotional stress, panic attacks, or feelings of hopelessness in July due to certain circumstances.

zodiac sign Aquarius
The symbol of the zodiac sign Aquarius. The photo is illustrative: Freepik

Eva Globa - editor
Author
Eva Globa
