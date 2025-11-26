Tarot horoscope for November 26, 2025 — forecast for all zodiac signs

Fortune-telling with Tarot cards. Photo: pexels.com

Today, on November 26, the Tarot cards reveal very different scenarios for the zodiac signs: some will face a bold step forward, while others will need an honest conversation with themselves or a willingness to let go of what is unnecessary. The energy of the day urges everyone to rethink their desires, plans, and boundaries.

Novyny.LIVE, with reference to YourTango, explains what the Tarot cards predict for each zodiac sign for Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tarot card "Eight of Wands"

Today the pace of the day will be high, and decisions will need to be made faster than planned. Do not hesitate: take the first step, even if you do not yet have the perfect plan.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Tarot card "Nine of Cups" (reversed)

Wednesday will show that some desires are merely illusions, and you are better off letting go of the unnecessary. Make a small but bold step toward the life you truly need.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tarot card "Ace of Pentacles" (reversed)

Today your energy may scatter due to misplaced priorities. The card of the day advises you to focus on one task and invest your time in what will truly bring progress.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tarot card "The Hierophant" (reversed)

Wednesday encourages you to abandon outdated rules that no longer work. Allow yourself to change established approaches where it brings freedom.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Tarot card "Judgement" (reversed)

On November 26, you may doubt your own decisions, but this feeling is temporary. The card of the day says: make a choice and stick to it — confidence will return after the first step.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Tarot card "Nine of Wands" (reversed)

Overloading yourself with responsibilities that are not yours will become especially noticeable. Let go of at least one task that does not belong to you and return it to the person responsible for it.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Tarot card "Six of Pentacles"

Today it is important to maintain balance in giving and receiving. The "Six of Pentacles" advises you to say "no" if you feel the situation violates your time or boundaries.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Tarot card "Six of Cups" (reversed)

On November 26, do not let the past keep you in a fog of memories. Release one habit or emotional attachment that prevents you from moving forward.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Tarot card "The Hanged Man"

Wednesday will reveal where you are still waiting for changes that will never come. Take a step in your own direction and keep moving forward without looking back at those who stayed behind.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Tarot card "The Tower"

Sudden changes are possible today, and at first they may seem uncomfortable. But these very changes will help reveal weak spots and allow you to make decisions that strengthen your position.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Tarot card "Eight of Cups"

Today you will need to defend your time and space more clearly. The "Eight of Cups" says: if something is blocking you — calmly step away from it and work toward your own goal.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Tarot card "The Star"

Wednesday brings inspiration and belief in future changes. Write down what you want to achieve — dreams spoken aloud today carry special power.

