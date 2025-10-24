Your energy isn't gone — you just need to find its source, psychologist says

Sad young woman. Photo: freepik

We all go through moments when energy seems to fade and even simple things feel exhausting. A psychologist explains that the secret to renewal lies not in endless productivity, but in learning to recognize what truly inspires and recharges you. Finding your personal source of energy can change how you feel — and how you live.

Here's how to find the energy you've lost

Universal sources

According to scientists, there are three universal sources of strength. The first is the state of "here and now". You can achieve this state by accepting the moment and stopping to think about the past or the future. Your energy will return. The second source of power is to stop rushing and being late. This takes a lot of energy. The third source of strength is the strength of your position, beliefs, and principles. Having a coherent worldview will help you avoid wasting resources.

A plate of energy

Our life force is greatly influenced by food. Some products contain glutamine. Glutamine is responsible for proper brain function and improved mood. Most of this amino acid is found in meat. Other important sources of energy include glucose, which is obtained from natural sweets, and fatty acids. To improve your mood and boost your energy, eat foods such as milk, nuts, seeds, fish, greens, and beans.

A woman eating: Photo: Pexels

The energy of sleep

Sleep is a powerful source of energy. It's important to fall asleep and wake up thinking positive thoughts. That's why psychologists recommend thinking about good things during these times.

"Techniques of directed imagination are beneficial for energy replenishment. For example, while lying in bed, imagine yourself relaxing on warm sand near the sea under the sun's rays. This will help you relax and feel energized," says psychologist Olena Voznesenska.

Art therapy is another way

One way to find inspiration and awaken your inner strength is through drawing. Each color has the ability to fill you with a certain energy. The most favorable shades are lemon, gold, orange, and green. You don't need to draw specific images; the important thing is to allow yourself to create based on your feelings.

A woman painting. Photo: Pexels

Express methods of energy recovering

There are also mini rituals that can help you find inspiration and strength. For instance, singing or dancing can boost your mood. Relaxing with a cup of tea or a bouquet of your favorite flowers can help you recharge, too. These quick methods will improve your mood and help you overcome apathy.

If you feel your energy and spirits waning, don't hesitate. Find your source of energy and turn to it when needed. This will help you stay in shape.

