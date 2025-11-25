Tarot horoscope for November 25, 2025 — forecast for all zodiac signs

Fortune-telling with Tarot cards. Photo: stock.adobe.com

Today, on November 25, energy unfolds in a new way for the zodiac signs. According to the divination of the Tarot cards, some representatives of the zodiac circle will receive a chance to change what has long prevented them from moving forward, while for others the day will bring opportunities for a bold leap ahead.

Novyny.LIVE, with reference to YourTango, tells what the Tarot cards predict for each zodiac sign for Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tarot card "Seven of Cups" (reversed)

Today you will be able to clearly see a situation you previously idealized. The card of the day advises you to cast aside doubts and make a concrete choice without looking back at the opinions of others.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Tarot card "Death" (reversed)

You feel that a certain situation has long exhausted itself, but you have not dared to act. It is time to regain your determination and not back down.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tarot card "Three of Wands"

You are ready for expanding opportunities and new perspectives. Today it is worth starting an important conversation or taking the first step in a direction you have been thinking about for a long time.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tarot card "Nine of Pentacles" (reversed)

You depend too much on someone else's assessment or approval. The Tarot advises you to allow yourself a small pleasure that will restore your inner support and calm.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Tarot card "Three of Cups" (reversed)

Some relationships no longer bring warmth or support. Today the card of the day advises you to talk to those who truly value you.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Tarot card "Two of Wands" (reversed)

You are not afraid of failure but of your own strength and potential. Tuesday is suitable for stopping endless analysis and making a quick decision.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Tarot card "Knight of Pentacles" (reversed)

A lack of structure is slowing down your plans. Today it is worth finishing a task you keep postponing.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Tarot card "The Empress"

On November 25, your creative potential is at its peak, and any activity will bring pleasure. Try to create something with your own hands — it will charge you with inspiration.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Tarot card "Ten of Cups"

You long for inner harmony and support from loved ones. The card of the day advises you to focus on gratitude and remember what in your life already works well.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Tarot card "The Sun" (reversed)

You are too strict with yourself and fail to notice your own achievements. Today it is important to recognize your victories and allow yourself to rejoice even in small things.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Tarot card "The Emperor" (reversed)

You feel resistance to external rules and pressure. The Tarot cards’ advice for today is to set clear boundaries and not justify your decisions.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Tarot card "Wheel of Fortune" (reversed)

It seems to you that events are moving in a closed circle. Try to do something differently, and you will see where exactly the cycle repeats.

