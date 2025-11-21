Tarot horoscope for November 21, 2025 — forecast for all zodiac signs

Tarot reading. Photo: pexels.com

Friday, November 21, promises to be a day of bold steps and strengthened positions. According to the Tarot, some zodiac signs will be pushed toward reevaluation and inner honesty, while others will be guided toward recovery. There are also those who will receive a sign from fate about the need to let go of the past.

Novyny.LIVE, citing YourTango, explains what the Tarot cards predict for each zodiac sign on Friday, November 21, 2025.

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tarot Card: Four of Pentacles

Today you need to focus on personal financial security and reconsider your approach to money. Budget planning will help lay the foundation for stability.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Tarot Card: The Tower

Friday may bring a sudden change that destroys old structures to make room for something new. Do not fear the chaos — it lays the groundwork for future renewal.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Today’s energy leads you toward inner work and silence, where the right decisions are born. Analyzing your actions, thoughts, and feelings will reveal answers you’ve been seeking.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups

Friday heightens your emotionality and creativity, opening the path to sincere feelings in love. The card advises you to trust the flow — sometimes spontaneity warms relationships.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Cups

You may feel a push to make changes in your home or personal space — you may even consider moving. The card suggests that even small updates bring a sense of a fresh start.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Tarot Card: Five of Cups, reversed

A difficult emotional chapter comes to an end. On November 21, a decisive moment may arrive, bringing relief and inner restoration.

Libra (September 24 — October 23)

Tarot Card: Four of Swords

Friday demands rest and recovery, even if you’re used to keeping pace. The card advises setting clear boundaries — this will prevent burnout and restore balance.

Scorpio (October 24 — November 21)

Tarot Card: Justice

Allow events to unfold naturally without trying to control everyone and everything. The card stresses: other people’s responsibilities are not your burden. Realizing this will bring inner peace.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

A warning sign not to overstrain yourself financially or physically. Limit unnecessary spending and avoid decisions that may worsen matters — this will help you stay on track.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Tarot Card: The Star

Your confidence returns today, along with the sense that life is moving in the right direction. Allow optimism to work for you — it will drive your next steps.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

November 21 may reveal where you've lost focus and allowed distractions to pull you off course. The card advises clarifying your priorities and accepting help from someone who can keep you grounded.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

All the good you've invested in people and relationships will return to you. This is a day of reciprocity, when sincere efforts are answered with support and gratitude.

Read more:

4 zodiac signs that may become millionaires by 2030

Zodiac advice — which habit to leave behind in 2025

Best wedding dates for love and luck in 2026