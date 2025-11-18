Tarot horoscope for November 18, 2025 — forecast for all zodiac signs

Tarot card reading. Photo: stock.adobe.com

Today, November 18, the card of the day for all zodiac signs — Judgement — opens a new energetic cycle. The Tarot predicts a day in which many processes finally become clear. The atmosphere of Tuesday encourages honesty with yourself and a willingness to notice the signs that life has long been trying to show you.

Novyny.LIVE explains what the Tarot cards predict for each zodiac sign for Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Today you may feel a strong urge to change direction at work or to try a new activity that has long attracted you. The card of the day advises you not to cling to the old just because it feels familiar — it is time for you to act more boldly.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

In relationships or business cooperation, an important conversation is brewing, and today is the best moment to tell the truth. The card of the day suggests that honesty will be rewarded, even if the topic is not an easy one.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tuesday will make you reassess your schedule, habits and daily routines. You are capable of bringing things into order and making your day much more productive.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

The day favors creativity and bold self-expression — allow yourself to do what brings you inspiration. Your emotions can become a guide and lead you to a new idea.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

The past may once again remind you of itself, but this time you are ready to draw conclusions and close old issues. The card of the day points to an inner awakening and a desire to move in a different direction.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Today you need to be frank in conversations and not be afraid to voice what you have been hiding for a long time. Do not devalue your words and do not stay silent about what truly matters.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

On November 18, financial matters come to the forefront: review your expenses and analyze where your resources are going. Judgement reminds you that small adjustments can significantly improve the situation.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

You are entering a new stage of life, and the energy of the day pushes you to make a key decision. The card of the day advises you not to drag things out and finally choose the path that leads to growth.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

The moment of inner cleansing has come — you can finally get rid of tension or old emotions. The Tarot recommends spending time in silence to better hear your own voice.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

New people may appear in your circle, or those who have long been absent may return. Judgement suggests: do not be afraid of changes in your social life — they are working in your favor.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Today you may get an opportunity to advance in your career or to make a stronger statement about yourself. The card of the day advises you to clearly formulate your ambitions — this is a healthy drive for development.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

The day requires you to look at the world more broadly: learning, new acquaintances and new experiences will be very appropriate. The Judgement card on November 18 warns you not to accept superficial answers — explore things more deeply.

