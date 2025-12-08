Tarot horoscope for December 8, 2025 — a forecast for all zodiac signs

Fortune-telling with Tarot cards. Photo: AI

Today, December 8, is a day when the Moon and the Sun in Sagittarius will encourage growth and self-discovery. The Tarot cards predict: some zodiac signs will experience a powerful surge of energy, others will face a period of reflection, and some may find themselves in a position to expect financial luck.

Novyny.LIVE, citing YourTango, explains what the Tarot cards forecast for each zodiac sign on Monday, December 8, 2025.

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tarot Card: Two of Pentacles

Monday may turn out to be challenging because of a large number of tasks. To avoid losing control or becoming completely drained, it is worth focusing on what is essential.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Tarot Card: Strength (reversed)

The energy of the day suggests: do not force yourself to be everywhere at once. Allow yourself rest and recovery to avoid stress.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

Today’s events will help you better understand your loved ones. The card of the day advises giving attention to relationships and supporting those around you.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Wands (reversed)

Avoiding envy and rivalry will be the key to inner peace. Today it is important to work on your confidence and inner strength.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles (reversed)

The day is suitable for analyzing results and planning next steps. The Tarot advises taking small but confident actions toward your goals.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Tarot Card: The Sun

The day’s energy is favorable for creativity and personal growth. The Sun suggests that optimism and clarity of thought will help you make important decisions.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles (reversed)

Difficulties in teamwork or family plans may arise. The card of the day advises showing patience and honesty in communication.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Tarot Card: Seven of Wands

Do not be afraid to actively tackle problems. Today the Tarot suggests looking for constructive ways to overcome obstacles.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

Monday will bring new opportunities in learning or career. The day is extremely favorable for starting new projects and gaining knowledge.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

On December 8, attentiveness and control will help you succeed in your tasks. The Chariot advises evaluating properly when to delegate and when to act independently.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Tarot Card: The Star

The day’s energy inspires optimism and confidence in your own strength. The Tarot advises focusing on positive moments and future plans.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands (reversed)

It is important to structure your ideas and dreams so that they can be realized. The Tarot advises finding a balance between creativity and practical action.

Read more:

December 2025 lunar guide — dates for success, money & planning

14 stunning Christmas tree color ideas for 2025–2026

Love wins — 5 zodiac signs getting married in 2026