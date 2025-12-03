Birth dates that make men more prone to quarrels, according to numerology

A man yells at his wife. Photo: Freepik

Certain dates carry special energy that influences a person's personality and behavior. Numerologists claim that men born on specific dates are more prone to conflicts than others. They often quarrel with their partners.

Birth dates of men prone to conflict

Birth dates: 2, 11, 20, 29

Men born on these dates are under the influence of the Moon. They are very caring and sensitive. However, it is precisely their emotional nature that makes them prone to scandals. These individuals are often influenced by their partners and tend to give them leadership in relationships. Yet when life begins to revolve too much around the partner's decisions, men born on these dates may feel dependent. This often leads to quarrels and conflicts.

Birth dates: 3, 12, 21, 30

Men born on these dates are ruled by Jupiter. They are distinguished by a fiery and strong character. Relationships with such individuals rarely bring stability or calm. More often, they provoke conflicts and struggle to find balance. The key to happy relationships with them lies in the partner’s patience and understanding, as well as in setting common goals.

Birth dates: 5, 14, 23

Mercury governs men born on these dates. Because of this, they often face difficulties linked to their hot temper. Calmness seems unattainable for these personalities. They tend to suddenly express emotions and voice their opinions. This makes relationships with such men feel burdensome. However, this can be corrected through communication between partners and showing empathy toward one another.

