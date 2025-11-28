Dating red flags — 5 habits of an underachieving man

A couple talking. Photo: freepik

Every woman wants to build a relationship with a strong, confident man who knows how to achieve his goals. But not every partner fits that description. In fact, you can often spot an unsuccessful man early on — several key signs give him away.

Learn the top signs that reveal a man is an underachiever, according to RBC-Ukraine.

Signs that a man is an underachiever

He blames others for his problems

This shows that he refuses to acknowledge his own mistakes and instead blames the universe, circumstances, or people around him for his failures. With this attitude, it will be very hard for him to achieve success. Learning from mistakes is essential if you want to avoid repeating them.

He tries to control everything

If a man wants to control every aspect of life, it may signal that he's an underachiever. Control gives him an illusion of stability — but it’s just that: an illusion.

He constantly brags

Pay close attention if he’s always boasting. This could mean endless stories about "important connections," "amazing deals," or expensive purchases. His words may be the complete opposite of what’s actually happening in his life.

He complains about everyone around him

Be cautious if, in his eyes, everyone is to blame except him. Complaining about how everyone else is "not good enough" is a sign of toxicity — and likely plain envy.

He has noticeable financial problems

Of course, everyone experiences temporary setbacks. But if a man constantly struggles with money, it may indicate he's an underachiever. Often, these partners end up trying to solve their financial issues at a woman's expense.

