Tarot horoscope for December 12, 2025 — forecast for all zodiac signs

Today, December 12, Tarot cards warn zodiac signs about a series of events that may sharply change moods and plans. Some will receive support from the Universe in important beginnings, while others will face decisions they have long postponed.

Novyny.LIVE, citing YourTango, shares what Tarot cards predict for each zodiac sign on Friday, December 12, 2025.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups (reversed)

Today you may be overly emotional and impulsive, which can prevent you from assessing events clearly. Avoid hasty decisions to steer clear of confusion and disputes.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords (reversed)

The card of the day advises you to acknowledge a mistake in order to restore harmony in relationships. December 12 is a good day for an honest conversation and easing tension.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Friday will bring a small victory worth celebrating, at least mentally. The Four of Wands indicates that you are moving in the right direction.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement (reversed)

Today doubts and a lack of clarity may arise in a situation that concerns you. The card of the day advises against rushing decisions — there is not enough information yet.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups (reversed)

This Friday you may be overly emotional and feel the need to control everything around you. The cards advise letting go of the situation — it will make the day easier.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups (reversed)

Today you will see what exactly is holding you back in relationships or at work. Friday will be a moment of honesty with yourself and the first step toward change.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords (reversed)

The card of the day points to a way out of a dead end — a decision is finally maturing. Today, take a step toward practicality, even if the outcome is not yet clear.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Tarot card: Justice (reversed)

Friday may reveal unfairness or imbalance in important processes. Do not ignore it — the truth is on your side today.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords (reversed)

Tarot warns that on December 12 financial matters may look worse than they actually are. Ask for advice or help — this will bring clarity.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups (reversed)

Today you will begin to see the brighter sides of a situation that once seemed hopeless. The card of the day emphasizes that this day will bring peace.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

December 12 favors planning and growth. Tarot cards advise defining your next step and not being afraid of ambitious goals.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles (reversed)

Today caution is the key to success. Avoid hasty conclusions and double-check details, especially in financial matters.

