Tarot card horoscope for September 24, 2025 — forecast for all zodiac signs.

Tarot card reading. Photo: stock.adobe.com

Autumn energy shifts, and according to Tarot, Wednesday, September 24, 2025, may test endurance and inner strength for many zodiac signs. Some will need to maintain control over situations, others should trust their intuition, and some may need to reassess financial or personal priorities.

Novyny.LIVE, citing Your Tango, shares the Tarot forecast for each zodiac sign for Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Tarot Card: The Devil (Reversed)

Today brings a sense of reclaiming control over your life. This card signals liberation from fears and dependencies that once held you back. It’s a day to confidently acknowledge your victories and steer your own destiny.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

Tarot Card: The Lovers (Reversed)

You seek harmony and love, but today may tempt you to compare or doubt. Tarot warns that what seems better elsewhere is not always true. Stay true to your feelings and make choices that matter here and now. Honesty in relationships and with yourself brings more benefit than chasing "greener pastures."

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

Tarot Card: The Magician

Your main tool today is talent and creativity. The Magician urges you to fully use your abilities: ideas that emerge now have strong potential. This is a day for action, not hesitation. Trust your unique skills.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

You will feel the power of your mind and clarity of thought. Today’s card gives confidence that your logic is a reliable guide. You can make decisions that will turn situations for the better. Speak openly and don’t fear defending your truth.

Leo (July 23 – August 21)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Your emotions are your main guide today. The Ace of Cups opens a new space for feelings—this could be love, inspiration, or genuine passion for a project. What begins today has the potential to grow into something meaningful. Allow yourself to love, enjoy, and trust your heart.

Virgo (August 22 – September 23)

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords

You have many thoughts, and today it’s important to give them proper form. The Seven of Swords suggests not keeping important ideas inside—write them down or express them. This will help organize the chaos and reveal new solutions. Use the power of writing or honest conversation to relieve tension and find answers.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Tarot Card: Strength

Your harmony and balance will be key to success today. The card emphasizes that you have enough courage to overcome difficulties. Sometimes, it’s not experience but a sincere heart that helps resolve the toughest challenges.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Tarot Card: Four of Wands (Reversed)

You are used to seeing things through, even when challenges arise. The reversed Four of Wands suggests fatigue or disappointment along the way. Remember: even in chaos there is value, as it shapes your experience. Every step now builds the foundation for future successes.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

Your main source of strength today is intuition. The High Priestess reminds you that you sense more than you see. Listen to your inner voice, and it will guide you on when to speak and when to remain silent.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Tarot Card: The Emperor

Your experience and pragmatism will put you in a leading position today. The Emperor symbolizes order, discipline, and authority. It’s a good day for serious discussions, decision-making, and asserting your point of view.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Tarot Card: Three of Swords

Emotional fluctuations or feelings of disappointment may occur. The Three of Swords indicates that while you may feel pain today, it opens the path to healing. Be honest with yourself and don’t avoid your emotions—experience them fully.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Tarot Card: Four of Pentacles (Reversed)

You are accustomed to giving and helping others, even at your own expense. Today’s card warns against impulsive spending and sacrificing your own well-being.

Read more:

Two zodiac signs will peak in career in September — Tarot

September tarot — fateful choice for some zodiac signs

Numerology says this age brings a total life reset