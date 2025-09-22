Weekly finance horoscope September 22–28, 2025 — who hits the jackpot according to Tarot

Tarot card reading. Photo: Pinterest

The magical Tarot deck has already revealed this week’s lucky signs — from September 22 to 28, three zodiac signs can expect incredible financial luck. It’s a time for bold decisions, successful deals, and key insights.

Find out which zodiac signs the Tarot predicts will experience a financial breakthrough and have the chance to strengthen their material standing in the full article.

Who will enjoy financial fortune

Leo — Tarot card: "Wheel of Fortune"

For Leos, the upcoming week promises a real financial breakthrough. The "Wheel of Fortune" card symbolizes a sudden turn of events: a win, gift, profitable deal, or unexpected bonus. Your main task is not to miss the opportunity and to say "yes" to new possibilities. Tarot also advises not to spend everything at once: set aside part of the money, as this success could be the starting point for even greater achievements.

Zodiac sign: Leo. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Zodiac sign: Libra — Tarot card "Ace of Pentacles"

The week of September 22–28 opens financial opportunities for Libras — a job offer, profitable contract, or lucrative project may arise. Tarot cards suggest: don’t be afraid to take on more responsibility, as it will bring real financial gain.

Zodiac sign: Libra. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Zodiac sign: Pisces — Tarot card "Ten of Cups"

For Pisces, the Tarot predicts financial harmony and stability. The "Ten of Cups" represents abundance, joy, and rewards for past efforts. You might receive financial support from family, a bonus, or a long-awaited raise. Money will come with a sense of relief, allowing you to resolve important matters. Trust your intuition and don’t hesitate to ask for help or support.

Zodiac sign: Pisces. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

