Best gifts for a bestie on International Women's Day — List of ideas

A woman is giving a gift to a friend. Photo: Pimterest

As the International Women's Day approaches, all girls and women start racking their brains for interesting gifts for their friends. Novyny.LIVE is thrilled to share the best ideas for gifts for friends on March 8 that will make them happy and smile.

Gift ideas for a friend on March 8

Hair straightener or curling iron

If your friend is a beauty salon fan, you should absolutely get her a straightener or curling iron! These devices will save her money and effort, and help her create beautiful hairstyles.

Two friends with a gift. Photo: Freepik

Jewelry

You can give your friend a piece of jewelry — it can be a ring, earrings, bracelet or pendant. If you want to go the extra mile, order a personalized piece, such as a brooch with a portrait or a pendant with a memorable photo.

Hair cosmetics

Every woman wants to have beautiful hair, so a care kit would be the perfect gift for March 8. But in this case, it's better to ask your friend what she uses and which brand she prefers.

Set of glasses

We all love to drink delicious wine or even plain water in the morning from beautiful glasses. Therefore, you can choose a set of aesthetic glasses or even a giant wine glass for a few liters as a gift for extra emotions.

Wrapped gift. Photo: Pinterest

Jewelry box and organizer

Does your friend have a lot of different jewelry that she likes to change out? Then get her a nice jewelry organizer, but keep in mind that your friend likes to wear jewelry. This will determine how many compartments the organizer should have.

Also, good ideas will be getting the following:

Eye patches

Powerbank

Phone case, earphones or watch strap

Fragrant bathroom products

Face massage tool

We're thrilled to share about the captivating fragrances that have stood the test of time.

And let's not forget the legendary perfumes that are always in demand — they're the perfect blend of timelessness and popularity.