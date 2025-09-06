Horoscope for September 6, 2025 — astrologers’ advice for each zodiac sign

Horoscope for all zodiac signs — Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Saturday, September 6 promises to be a day of emotional contrasts and unexpected decisions for the zodiac signs. The waxing Moon in Aquarius encourages a desire for freedom and inner independence, while the 15th lunar day brings temptations and challenges. Astrologers warn that this is one of the most difficult periods of the month, with an increased risk of conflicts, especially with close ones. It is important to stay calm, avoid impulsive actions, and choose wisdom over disputes. For some signs, this period also brings inner insights and heightened intuition.

Novyny.LIVE explains what each zodiac sign can expect this Saturday, September 6.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

This Saturday may push you toward taking risks, but it’s wise to pause and weigh the pros and cons. Conflicts with loved ones are possible due to your bluntness. Astrologers recommend finding relief in sports or hobbies to release tension.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

You may feel an urge to spend money on something enjoyable. This can boost your mood, but stay within your budget. In relationships, jealousy could arise — avoid provocative topics.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

The day will bring many surprises. Impulsive decisions could lead to problems, but Saturday is excellent for creativity and exploring new ideas. Evenings are best spent relaxing in good company.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Emotions may feel like a live wire, especially in love matters. Resist the urge to confront others; focus on inner calm. Spend time on home activities, cooking favorite meals, or reading to restore a sense of harmony.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Your desire for freedom may clash with others’ misunderstandings, potentially causing disputes. Show wisdom and tact, and trust your intuition rather than stubbornly insisting on your way. Financial matters are favorable today.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Doubts and inner instability may throw you off balance. Avoid planning major tasks to prevent disappointment. Astrologers suggest postponing important meetings and dedicating time to rest.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

This day will test your ability to maintain balance in challenging situations. Minor disagreements with a loved one are possible. Staying calm and redirecting attention to pleasant activities will help. Spend time walking and engaging in interesting conversations.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Scorpios may face temptations on September 6. Astrologers advise resisting impulsive desires, as they could lead to negative consequences. Focus on productive and beneficial activities instead.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Saturday may bring ideas for new ventures, but avoid rushing into them. Impulsive actions carry risks. Focus on spending time with friends, as social interaction will bring the most joy. It’s a good day for new experiences, trips, and small adventures.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Capricorns should pay attention to finances. There is a risk of unnecessary spending or losing money due to hasty decisions. Astrologers recommend taking things slowly and allowing more rest. Spending Saturday in a small circle and avoiding emotional overload is ideal.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

With the Moon in your sign, your desire for independence will be strong. You may seek new and unusual experiences, but the 15th lunar day can push you to extremes. The day is suitable for creative experiments and socializing with friends.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

You may feel tired and want to withdraw from others. Avoid conflicts, as they will only drain you. Instead, immerse yourself in a world of imagination — watch a movie or read a book. The day is also favorable for analyzing dreams, which may reveal the right path.

