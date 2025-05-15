Which astrological sign is at risk of losing money in the coming days? Astrologers' forecast

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

In the coming days, the Universe will throw a financial test at one representative of the zodiac circle. According to astrologers, the period from May 15 to 18 will require special care, otherwise, the budget may be shaken and the wallet may be empty.

Read the accurate astrological forecast of Novyny.LIVE to find out who among the astrological signs is at risk of losing money between May 15 and 18, 2025, and how to avoid it.

The astrological sign that risks losing money in the coming days

From May 15 to 18, those born under the sign of Libra should be extremely careful with money. Money can suddenly "evaporate" due to rash spending, bad purchases, or emotional decisions. The temptation to spend more than you can afford will be too great.

Astrologers advise Libras to avoid "emotional shopping", even if it seems that a new thing will make you happy.

Do not trust financial advice from unverified sources, double-check any information related to money, and do not agree to dubious deals. It's better to focus on budgeting and reviewing your financial habits now.

