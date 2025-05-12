What zodiac signs will have fantastic success the week of May 12-18 — horoscope

Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The week of May 12–18 promises a true breakthrough for four zodiac signs. Astrologers say these lucky few can expect profitable deals, exciting new connections, pleasant surprises, unexpected encounters, uplifting news, and moments of pure joy.

Find out which signs of the zodiac will be lucky during the whole week of May 12-18 in the accurate astrological forecast of Novyny.LIVE.

Zodiac signs that will enjoy incredible success this week

Aries

The week of May 12-18 will open doors for Aries that have been closed for a long time. Your success this week will be directly related to your ability to make quick decisions. A breakthrough at work is possible, and a financial problem will have an unexpectedly pleasant solution. If you've been planning to start a project or make a change in your business, this is the time.

Aries sign. Photo: freepik.com

Gemini

For Gemini, this week is like winning the lottery. Success will literally fall into your hands, and the key is not to miss the moment. Astrologers say that you will be especially lucky in communication matters: negotiations, presentations, speeches — everything will go off with a bang. There could also be good news in your personal life.

Gemini sign. Photo: freepik.com

Leo

Astrologers predict fantastic success for Leos in the areas of finance, creativity, and personal growth. You will be noticed, valued and supported. So don't hide your ideas — now is the time to make your voice heard. Listen carefully to the new suggestions: there are some that can change your life for the better.

Leo sign. Photo: freepik.com

Sagittarius

For Sagittarius, the week of May 12-18 will be extremely successful in terms of putting your plans into action. Your sign truly magnetizes opportunities, new acquaintances, and positive changes. You may have been held back by circumstances, doubts, or just plain bad timing. But now the universe is saying yes! Astrologers emphasize: trust your intuition and don't be afraid to take risks.

Sagittarius sign. Photo: freepik.com

