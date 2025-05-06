These 3 zodiac signs will shed bad habits during Pluto retrograde

Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Pluto’s retrograde phase, which began on May 4 and continues until October 14, will stir the deepest layers of our subconscious. According to astrologers, this is a powerful time for letting go of harmful habits and toxic attachments. Three zodiac signs in particular will undergo deep emotional cleansing and personal transformation.

Here’s who can finally say goodbye to their addictions and unwanted relationships, as highlighted by astrologers at Collective World.

Advertisement

Zodiac signs breaking free during Pluto’s retrograde

Cancer

Cancers will feel a sense of relief this May as Pluto helps cut the ties that have been holding them back. Whether it’s smoking, a toxic relationship, or negative self-talk — this is your moment to let it go.

The stars are aligned in your favor, and you’ll find it surprisingly easy to break the cycle. Astrologers recommend leaning on a trusted friend or support system for guidance.

Cancer. Photo: freepik.com

Libra

Libra, it’s time to reassess your love life. With Pluto’s retrograde influence, you’ll find the courage to walk away from unfulfilling relationships. You’ve always been empathetic and kind, but it’s time to stop tolerating people who disregard your emotions.

Once you let go of this emotional baggage, life will feel lighter. Your confidence will soar, and you’ll attract genuine admiration and affection. According to astrologers, new and loving connections are on the horizon.

Libra. Photo: freepik.com

Aquarius

For Aquarians, Pluto’s retrograde is a full-scale internal reboot. You’ll begin shedding beliefs that have held you back and start viewing yourself in a new, empowered light.

Expect to break away from stereotypes and redefine your identity — maybe even your lifestyle or appearance. This is the perfect time to be unapologetically you. And yes, being the "unicorn among sheep" isn’t strange — it’s powerful.

Aquarius. Photo: freepik.com

Previously, we shared which zodiac sign will receive a rare cosmic gift on May 6.

We also revealed which signs are set for a major breakthrough between May 5 and 11.