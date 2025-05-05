What astrological signs will have fantastic success the week of May 5-11 — forecast

Horoscope for the six astrological signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The new May week, from May 5 to 11, has incredible surprises for some representatives of the astrological circle. According to astrologers, it is for these lucky ones that the Universe will open the door to a world of opportunities, promising projects, and pleasant surprises. These astrological signs will be successful in everything from work to personal relationships.

Read the exact astrological forecast of Novyny.LIVE to find out which of the representatives of the astrological circle will get a real breakthrough during the week of May 5-11.

The astrological signs that will succeed this week on May 5-11

Aries

The greatest success awaits Aries in their career — a possible promotion, award, or successful launch of a new project. Your ideas are more relevant than ever. Astrologers advise you to be confident, not to be afraid to express your opinion and defend it.

The astrological sign of Aries. Photo: freepik.com

Gemini

The week of May 5-11 will be a real holiday of the soul for Gemini. Luck will accompany you in financial matters, and unexpected news will bring joy and inspiration. Don't be surprised if you suddenly win something, receive a gift, or find an additional source of income.

The astrological sign of Gemini. Photo: freepik.com

Leo

This is the ideal time for this astrological sign to start something new. It can relate to different areas of life. In any case, it will be successful. According to astrologers, charisma and determination will help Leos achieve their goals.

The astrological sign of Leo. Photo: freepik.com

Virgo

Rational, thoughtful, and observant Virgos will get what they've been waiting for this week, on May 5-11. You may receive good news from your family or unexpected twists and turns in your personal life. But the biggest breakthrough is in self-development. Astrologers emphasise that right now you are able to reach a new level, both internally and externally. Give yourself a chance, and you will get more than you expect.

The astrological sign of Virgo. Photo: freepik.com

Sagittarius

The stars have prepared a real firework of opportunities for Sagittarius. This week will bring you energy, ideas, and new acquaintances that can later develop into profitable projects. Your astrological sign is now in the zone of active influence of Jupiter, the planet of great happiness. Don't miss the moment when you can do anything: dream, act, take risks, and win.

The astrological sign of Sagittarius. Photo: freepik.com

Pisces

Dreamy Pisces will finally feel that fate is on their side. Success will come not only in creativity but also in love. Astrologers suggest that your intuition will whisper the right decisions, and your emotional openness will attract new interesting people to you. It's time to stop hiding — show the world your true self.

The astrological sign of Pisces. Photo: freepik.com

