This zodiac sign will face a major life shift in May 2025

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

May 2025 promises transformative events for one zodiac sign. According to astrologers, the universe is aligning in powerful ways — bringing major decisions, defining moments, and a chance to rewrite the script of your life.

Wondering which sign will be most affected? Read on for the full astrological forecast from Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Aquarius: The universe is calling you to evolve

As the final month of spring unfolds, Aquarius will feel a strong push from the universe — a pull toward authenticity and transformation. You won’t be able to hide from yourself anymore. May will urge you to face the truth, even if it’s painful, and to take charge of your future with newfound clarity.

Astrologers say that for some Aquarians, this transformation could mean the end of long-term relationships that have turned toxic or emotionally draining. Letting go will not be easy, but it will be necessary. On the other hand, those who’ve been feeling isolated might find themselves encountering a deep and surprising new bond — one that arrives suddenly but stays for good.

Aquarius. Photo: freepik.com

Bold moves in love, career, and personal growth

Major shifts are also likely to appear in the professional sphere. Aquarians may receive an unexpected opportunity that involves a big change: a new job, a career switch, a move to another city or even country, or the chance to finally start their own venture. While these decisions may seem risky or overwhelming at first, the stars are urging you to act boldly — and trust that things are aligning in your favor.

Don’t underestimate the power of your own intuition. If something feels right, even if it defies logic, follow it. May is not a time for playing it safe — it’s a time for choosing growth, authenticity, and alignment with your true self.

Importantly, don’t be afraid to reach out. Whether it’s friends, mentors, or even strangers who appear at just the right time, support is closer than you think. Vulnerability will open doors — and show you you’re not alone on this journey.

A month to remember for Aquarius

In short, May 2025 will be one of the most defining months of the year for Aquarius. It marks the beginning of a new chapter, one built on self-awareness, courage, and a willingness to break free from outdated patterns.

This is your cosmic green light. Let go of what no longer serves you — and step fully into the life you were meant to live.

Earlier, we reported which zodiac signs will be lucky in all endeavors on the first day of May.

We also covered which signs are likely to see their biggest wishes come true this month.