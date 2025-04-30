What astrological sign will be fabulously lucky on May 1, 2025 — astrologers' forecast

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

On Thursday, May 1, it promises to be a real day of discoveries and life-changing moments. The growing moon charges the space with the energy of change and gives you an unusually sharp intuition. Astrologers have already determined which astrological sign will be most lucky on this date. Luck will literally breathe down the lucky person's neck: in finance, self-realisation, and even health.

Find out which astrological sign will be lucky in all matters on May 1, 2025, in the accurate astrological forecast of Novyny.LIVE.

To whom the Universe will give good luck on May 1

The first day of May promises to be magical for those born under the sign of Libra. Astrologers predict that this is the day when the Universe gives you the green light in everything related to finances, personal development, beauty, and health. Do you want to change your look? It's the ideal time! Are you planning to start the new project? Act boldly and confidently!

The astrological sign of Libra. Photo: freepik.com

On May 1, Libra should expect a financial gift or a lucrative offer that will be impossible to refuse. It could be an unexpected debt repayment, extra income, or a chance to make a favorable deal. Listen to your intuition — it will tell you exactly who you should deal with and who you should avoid.

It's a great day to start studying, improving your skills, or taking part in a new project. Information will be easy to absorb, and new ideas will be born on the fly. Even a short webinar or an article you read can give you the impetus for big changes in your career.

Libra, don't stay at home — this day promises meetings, breakthroughs, and pleasant surprises. May 1 is your chance to enter the new month with ease, inspiration, and confidence.

