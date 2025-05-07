Pluto retrograde in 2025 will change everything for these 4 signs

Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

From May 4 to October 14, 2025, retrograde Pluto opens a powerful new chapter for four zodiac signs. According to astrologers, this period will bring deep inner transformation, pivotal shifts, and a chance to reassess life strategies. These signs may finally face their truths, release what no longer serves them, and reboot their lives.

Astrologers at YourTango have revealed which zodiac signs are poised for major transformation during Pluto’s retrograde.

Zodiac signs on the verge of change during retrograde Pluto

Taurus

For Taurus, retrograde Pluto is a time to reflect on their career path and rethink their approach to work, goals, and ambition. To rise higher, they’ll need to change their strategy — possibly tearing down outdated beliefs to build something truly meaningful.

Leo

This transit will impact Leo’s love life and relationships. Astrologers say it’s time to learn how to listen, compromise, and collaborate. Don’t rush: Pluto doesn’t demand perfection, but patience. Leos are called to be not just leaders but allies. Their real strength will come from empathy, teamwork, and adaptability — not power struggles.

Scorpio

This retrograde hits deep, affecting Scorpio’s home life, family history, and core beliefs. Pluto digs into the subconscious, prompting a return to childhood wounds and ancestral roots. Astrologers recommend approaching this time with an open heart: explore your lineage, seek therapy, begin emotional cleansing. Pluto turns Scorpios into detectives of their own lives — and what they uncover may lay the groundwork for true healing.

Aquarius

In 2025, Pluto continues its journey through Aquarius, triggering sweeping changes across all aspects of life. It’s a transformation of identity, mindset, and how Aquarians relate to the world. With Pluto going retrograde during Taurus season and facing off with Mars in the relationship zone, tensions may rise. Pluto asks for patience, diplomacy, and flexibility. This is not the time for impulsive action — instead, observe, listen, and protect your boundaries. The calmer you move through the storm, the more powerful your evolution will be. And the rewards will follow.

