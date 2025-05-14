Which zodiac sign will have a fateful meeting by the end of this week — horoscope

A horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The universe has another surprise in store for the zodiac signs. This time, singles have a unique opportunity — a life-changing encounter this week, from May 14 to 18. You may finally meet "your" person.

This zodiac sign will have a fateful meeting by May 18

If you were born under the sign of Virgo, the universe is giving you a chance to end your loneliness and find someone who fits into your life like the last piece of a puzzle.

According to astrologers, you will meet this person by chance: in the subway, at a coffee shop, in line, or even at an event you were reluctant to attend. This person will inspire trust and sincere interest at first sight. You will feel as if you have known each other for a long time.

They will complement you, share your interests, support your ideas, and become the soulmate you've been looking for.

Astrologers recommend that Virgos pay attention to details, trust their intuition, and not be afraid to take the first step. It's also important to socialize, not give up activities, and not stay home.

