Which zodiac sign will receive a surprise from the Universe on May 13-18, 2025

Surprises don't always come with a bow; sometimes they're a special opportunity that changes your life for the better. According to astrologers, the universe has prepared such a surprise for one sign. This week, from May 13 to May 18, that lucky sign could have a fateful encounter, long-awaited news, or a breakthrough in an important issue.

Read the exact astrological forecast of Novyny.LIVE to find out which zodiac sign the universe has prepared a special gift for this week, May 13-18.

Zodiac signs that will receive a surprise from the universe this week

From May 13 to May 18, the universe will be especially favorable to those born under the sign of Leo. According to astrologers, an event will take place in the lives of Leos that will radically change their mood and mindset.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, be especially attentive to the surrounding signs — an unexpected message or a seemingly random encounter may carry more meaning than it appears. What feels like coincidence now could prove to be a turning point later. Perhaps even an offer or a surprise gift awaits.

Astrologers suggest trusting your intuition during this time — it will serve as your best guide in navigating the week’s events. With a busy few days ahead, stay open to the unexpected, go with the flow, and let the universe do its magic.

