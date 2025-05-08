Which zodiac sign will receive good news by the end of this week — astrologers' forecast

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

This week is a special one for one sign, as the stars and planets come together in the most favorable combination possible. According to astrologers, by May 11th, this lucky sign will have a chance to receive good news, a long-awaited message, or an unexpected turn in life that could have a positive impact on the future.

Read on for our accurate astrological forecast to find out which signs can expect good news by the end of this week.

The sign that will receive fantastic news

Those born under the sign of Taurus have been chosen for this special period. It is the representatives of this sign who can receive the news they have been waiting for so long — for example, a response to a job application, an unexpected call from a person you have not spoken to in a long time. Or news that will make you dance with joy. This news may be about a loved one or family.

But that's not all: according to astrologers, Taurus will have new opportunities in the financial sector right now — additional income, a lucrative offer, a successful sale, or debt repayment.

It's also a good time to listen to your intuition. Pay attention to the details — even a simple phrase or a random message may contain a clue as to where to go next.

