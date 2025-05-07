This zodiac sign is about to receive a powerful message from the universe

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The week of May 5–11 brings intense cosmic energy and fresh opportunities for many zodiac signs. But for one sign in particular, the universe has something special in store — a crucial message, symbol, or sign that could finally provide answers to long-standing questions and open the door to major life changes.

Read on for the full astrological forecast from Novyny.LIVE to find out which sign is destined to receive a fateful message from the universe this week.

Zodiac sign set to receive a powerful message from the universe (May 5–11)

This week, Aquarius will be the most attuned to the subtle vibrations of the cosmos. Those born under this sign may receive a meaningful hint or sign that shifts the course of events.

It could come in the form of an unexpected message, a phone call, a line in a book, or even a vivid dream that leaves a deep impression. The key is not to ignore it.

Astrologers say that now is the time when Aquarius has the greatest chance of receiving answers to the questions that have been weighing on them — where to go next, whom to trust, and whether it’s time to take a risky leap.

From May 5 to 11, it’s especially important for Aquarius to spend time alone, tune into their inner voice, meditate, and take note of dreams or sudden thoughts that arise.

