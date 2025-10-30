Horoscope for October 30, 2025 — astrologers’ advice for each zodiac sign

Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Today, October 30, the waxing Moon is in Aquarius, inspiring bold decisions, experiments, and unexpected turns. The tenth lunar day activates inner strength, yet it’s best directed not toward struggle but creation — especially for the benefit of family and loved ones. According to astrologers, this is a day when energy overflows and the soul craves freedom, inspiration, and new ideas. It’s a favorable time to start long-term projects, lay the foundation for future success, and form new traditions.

Novyny.LIVE reveals what each zodiac sign can expect this Thursday, October 30.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Astrologers recommend focusing on family today — that’s where you’ll find comfort and support. It’s a good day for planning important purchases or joint activities that strengthen family bonds.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

This Thursday brings inspiration and new ideas, but don’t rush to share everything at once. Pay attention to whom you trust — someone among your acquaintances might try to take advantage of you.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

October 30 opens doors to new opportunities — don’t be afraid to take risks. The day favors teamwork and collaboration, as collective energy will lead to impressive results.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Focus on what truly matters to your soul today. Emotions may run high, but don’t let them control you — inner calm will be your greatest strength.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Astrologers predict a day full of creativity and inspiration — you’ll impress others with your original ideas. However, avoid acting impulsively; take time to think each step through.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Dedicate the day to your home, loved ones, and all that brings a sense of stability. If you’ve been wanting to tidy up or start renovations, now is the perfect moment to begin.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Pleasant conversations and unexpected encounters await you. Someone from your past may reappear to remind you of your true self — don’t resist this energy; it could carry a sign of destiny.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

October 30 will test your wisdom and self-control. Avoid the urge to argue — even if you’re right, staying silent will help preserve harmony and peace.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

A great day for change — you might want to refresh your style, career, or social circle. Astrologers advise listening to your inner voice: if you feel it’s time to move on, follow that call.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

This Thursday gives you a chance to build a foundation for future success. Progress will come to those who act calmly and consistently — step by step toward lasting stability.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

With the Moon in your sign, you’ll feel a powerful surge of energy. You may be more impulsive than usual, so watch your words and actions — too much bluntness could hurt those close to you.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Astrologers advise rest and listening to your intuition — it will guide you to new inspiration. The day is favorable for creativity, meditation, and spiritual cleansing — let go of anything weighing on your heart.

