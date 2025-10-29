One zodiac sign will finally say goodbye to all its problems by the end of October | Horoscope

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage Novyny.LIVE

Until the end of October, the universe will prepare an unexpected gift for one zodiac sign. After a long period of tension, doubt, and delay, real relief is on the horizon. According to astrologers, this lucky person will finally be able to exhale, put old issues to rest, and believe in themselves again.

Novyny.LIVE tells you which of the zodiac signs the Universe decided to reward with peace and happy events.

The zodiac sign that will leave all difficulties behind

At the end of October, Taurus will experience a sense of renewal. After a difficult period of internal doubts and financial worries, life will begin to even out. Where there was once a dead end, an unexpected solution will now appear. Perhaps you will receive a new job offer or finish an exhausting project or business. You will also gain clarity in your relationships. Misunderstandings will dissipate, and only those who are truly close to you will remain.

Astrologers' main advice is to not cling to the past and to make room for new events. During this time, the universe is literally "removing" the excess so you can breathe deeply again. Taurus should pay attention to their health. Light walks, warm herbal tea instead of coffee, and a consistent sleep schedule will help them regain energy faster.

