Which zodiac signs will discover hidden talents during the new moon on August 21, 2025

Horoscope for five zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

One of the most significant astrological events of late summer will be the new moon in Virgo, which will take place this Saturday, August 23. According to astrologers, it will mark a time of new beginnings, inspiration, and inner awakening. For some zodiac signs, the energy of this day will open doors to hidden abilities that may have seemed unattainable just yesterday. They will have the chance to see themselves from a new perspective and unlock talents they never knew they had.

Which representatives of the zodiac circle will get a unique chance to reveal their hidden talents on the new moon on August 23, reports Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Zodiac signs that will reveal new talents under the new moon

Taurus

For Taurus, the new moon will be a time to step beyond the usual. Your organizing talent will emerge — you’ll be able to bring people together, lead them, and inspire joint endeavors. New skills related to communication and creativity will shine particularly bright. Astrologers advise not to shy away from taking responsibility: your ideas are likely to receive support from those around you.

Zodiac sign Taurus. Photo: freepik.com

Gemini

Gemini will feel a strong pull toward learning. The new moon will help you discover your talents related to languages and writing. During this period, you’ll be able to absorb information more quickly and apply it in practice. It’s recommended not to miss the opportunity to explore a new area that previously seemed challenging. This will lay the foundation for future success.

Zodiac sign Gemini. Photo: freepik.com

Leo

For Leo, this new moon will be a real creative breakthrough. You may discover artistic or performance talents within yourself, even if you’ve never considered yourself a creative person. Astrologers advise experimenting — painting, writing, or trying out new hobbies. Right now is the perfect time to fully express yourself.

Zodiac sign Leo. Photo: freepik.com

Virgo

Since the new moon will occur in your sign, its influence will be strongest. You’ll be able to uncover talents for self-expression through analysis, learning, or mentoring. You’ll feel that you can not only plan but also lead others. Astrologers advise paying closer attention to yourself: your subconscious desires will now point you in the right direction.

Zodiac sign Virgo. Photo: freepik.com

Capricorn

For Capricorns, the new moon on 23 August will help you find a new approach to something you have been working on for a long time. You’ll discover your talent for strategic thinking — the ability to see the bigger picture and find solutions where others see none. It’s a great time to consider a new project or adjust your approach to work. The universe will offer ideas that can bring you success in the future.

Zodiac sign Capricorn. Photo: freepik.com

Read more:

Virgo New Moon 2025 — who gets the universe’s favor?

This astrological sign will hit the jackpot this week

Five zodiac signs will achieve tremendous success this week