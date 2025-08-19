Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
This astrological sign will hit the jackpot this week

Publication time 19 August 2025 12:49
Which astrological sign will get rich this week, Aug 19–24
The new week, from August 19 to 24, promises to be a real breakthrough for one astrological sign. Right now, according to astrologers, the Universe will give him a unique chance that will bring not only pleasant emotions, but also tangible financial success. Financial luck, new opportunities for earning money, expensive gifts, and even unexpected profit — all this can become a reality for the lucky person of the week.

Who among the representatives of the zodiac circle will be the luckiest, and what astrologers advise him, Novyny.LIVE tells further.

Which of the astrological signs will get money luck this week

From August 19 to 24, Taurus will be the real favorites of fate. It is during this period that prospects will open up that will help improve financial stability for the long term. The week will promote bold but considered decisions. 

 

Which astrological sign will have financial success from August 19 to 24 — Taurus
The astrological sign of Taurus. Photo: freepik.com

According to astrologers, this time will bring additional income, profitable offers, or new projects that will bring stable profits in the future. Also, bonuses, repayment of an old debt, or a gift are not excluded. If there is a chance to invest money in something useful, it is worth doing.

Now it is important for Taurus to remain attentive: any little thing can be the key to great financial luck. If there is an opportunity to agree on a new cooperation or change the working format, feel free to agree.

Nataliya Goncharenko
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
