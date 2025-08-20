New Moon in Virgo: big shifts await these zodiac signs on August 23

Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

On August 23, the new Moon in Virgo will rise in the sky, a special event that will open a new page for many zodiac signs. This day is a time for renewal. Make wishes, set goals, and lay the groundwork for future changes. However, astrologers say that only a few zodiac signs will feel the greatest impact of this celestial phenomenon. The universe has in store for them unexpected changes, new beginnings, and important decisions.

Novyny.LIVE tells which zodiac signs will be most affected by the Virgo new moon with reference to mindbodygreen.

New Moon brings fresh energy — who will be most affected?

Virgo

This New Moon is a significant turning point for Virgos. After all, it occurs in your sign, activating the sphere of self-expression and personal identity. You may feel a strong desire to reinvent yourself, whether by changing your style, starting a new business, or reevaluating your life priorities. Now is a great time to reboot and set goals for the year ahead. The actions you take now could bear fruit by the next New Moon in Virgo on September 21. Astrologers advise you not to be afraid of making bold decisions and taking steps toward a new life.

Sagittarius

The new moon in Virgo will bring career and professional changes for Sagittarius. It activates your house of success and public recognition, so now is the time to act decisively. You may have the opportunity to climb the career ladder, take on new responsibilities, or switch careers. Virgo's energy will help you think strategically and rationally, so use this period to plan important steps. The key is not to take on everything at once. Setting the right priorities will open the door to great achievements.

Pisces

This new moon will bring changes to relationships for Pisces. It will affect your house of partnerships, bringing issues of love, trust, and commitment to the forefront. Single Pisces may meet someone they want to start a serious relationship with, and those who are already in a relationship may take it to the next level. However, the New Moon in Virgo is not about romantic illusions. It will teach you to approach relationships practically and assess their strength and prospects. Astrologers advise having honest conversations and taking steps to strengthen your relationships.

