Publication time 19 August 2025 21:59
August 23 New Moon horoscope — 4 zodiac signs step into a brighter future
Horoscope for four zodiac sign. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

On Saturday, August 23, the cosmos delivers a powerful event: the last new moon of summer, rising in Virgo. More than just the start of a new lunar cycle, this moon is a gateway to transformation. It invites us to release old limits, embrace love with an open heart, and welcome fresh opportunities with a clear mind. For those ready for change, fate has special gifts in store.

Read astrological predictions to see which zodiac signs get renewal, freedom, and destiny’s gifts, according to RBC-Ukraine.

Four zodiac signs blessed by August’s New Moon

Aries

This new moon will be a real turning point for Aries. You will have the opportunity to change absolutely everything. The most interesting thing is that you may not realize its significance right away — happiness will come unexpectedly. Where you used to struggle, you will suddenly find ease and support. The new moon in Virgo will pave the way for a new life.

Four zodiac signs blessed by August’s New Moon - aries
Zodiac sign Aries. Photo: freepik.com
Leo

Leos should expect pleasant surprises. The new moon will help you release resentment and welcome new people into your life. For many Leos, August 23 may mark the beginning of a bright romance or unexpected love. Financially, you will see signs of relief as past problems fade away. It's important not to miss a chance encounter or unexpected opportunity, as it could be your key to happiness.

Four zodiac signs blessed by August’s New Moon - leo
Leo zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com
Libra

This New Moon will finally deliver results for Libra. The efforts you made during the summer will start paying off after August 23. You will feel as if fate is responding to your efforts, and doors that seemed closed forever will open on their own. This will not be an accident, but a natural response to your readiness for a new stage in life. You will have a clear understanding of where you are headed and feel that there is no turning back.

Four zodiac signs blessed by August’s New Moon - libra
Libra zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com
Capricorn

For Capricorns, August 23 will mark the beginning of a new life. Something that has held you back for a long time will finally let go. You will have clearer thoughts and the energy to take concrete action. A plan will emerge, as will a person or situation that will lend you a helping hand. This will be more than just a pleasant period; it will be a real personal breakthrough — accurate and timely. The New Moon will open the door to the success you've been waiting for.

Four zodiac signs blessed by August’s New Moon - capricorn
Capricorn zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Read more:

Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
