Men born on these dates may be more likely to cheat, says numerologist

Numerology is becoming increasingly popular, as many of us seek to understand ourselves and others through the language of numbers. It’s believed that a birthdate can reveal not only a person's strengths but also potential weaknesses — including a tendency to cheat. Some men born on specific dates are said to be more likely than others to show instability in relationships, struggle with loyalty, or easily give in to temptation.

Numerologist Anastasiia Laptiieva shared which birthdates are linked to infidelity.

The energy of numbers — what to know

Numerology teaches that each number has its own energy, which can manifest either positively or negatively depending on the individual.

When energy operates in the "positive," a person uses their abilities for good, displays strong character, and lives in harmony. But when it’s in the "negative," traits such as insecurity, emotional immaturity, manipulation, or fear of intimacy may arise.

Birthdates of men prone to cheating

Men born on the following dates are at greater risk of infidelity if they misuse the energy of their number:

2, 11, 20, 29 — skilled liars and manipulators

As children, these boys were often punished for being honest, so they learned to hide the truth to survive in difficult environments. Over time, this strategy became a habit of appearing "good" on the outside while concealing their true intentions.

When the number’s energy is "negative," these men may lead double lives and be prone to cheating. They're often great at pretending, making it hard for partners to detect their betrayal.

5, 14, 23 — freedom lovers

Men born on these dates dislike restrictions, rules, and routines. Their constant craving for novelty and change drives them to seek new experiences — including in relationships.

They resist control or emotional attachment. When pressured, they may lie or flee to someone else’s arms. If your relationship seems perfect, it might be just an illusion.

6, 15, 24 — insecurity and self-doubt

Men with these birthdates often struggle with self-esteem, criticizing their appearance or feeling dissatisfied with their achievements. As a result, they may seek validation through attention from other women.

They enjoy variety — often on a surface level — and may bounce from one partner to another like flipping through images, without emotional depth.

