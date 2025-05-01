Lunar haircut calendar for May 2025: best & worst dates to cut hair

A girl comes to the hairdresser for a haircut. Photo: freepik.com

May marks a time of renewal, not just in nature, but for your personal look too. If you’re thinking of getting a haircut, freshening up your style, or simply trimming your ends, astrology says timing matters. According to lunar experts, the Moon's phases can influence hair health and growth—choosing the right day could result in stronger, thicker, shinier hair, while the wrong day may lead to damage or slower growth.

Here’s a guide from Novyny.LIVE on when to book that salon appointment—and when to avoid it—based on the lunar calendar for May 2025.

Lunar phases in May 2025:

Waxing Moon : May 1–11

: May 1–11 Full Moon in Scorpio : May 12 at 19:55 (Kyiv time)

: May 12 at 19:55 (Kyiv time) Waning Moon : May 13–26

: May 13–26 New Moon in Gemini : May 27 at 6:02 (Kyiv time)

: May 27 at 6:02 (Kyiv time) Waxing Moon resumes: May 28–31

resumes: May 28–31 No solar or lunar eclipses this month

How the Moon affects your hair:

Waxing Moon — perfect for haircuts that promote faster, fuller growth

— perfect for haircuts that promote faster, fuller growth Waning Moon — ideal if you want your haircut to maintain shape longer or slow down hair growth

— ideal if you want your haircut to maintain shape longer or slow down hair growth Full Moon — not recommended: cuts may cause frizz or breakage

— not recommended: cuts may cause frizz or breakage New Moon — avoid haircuts, as this phase may weaken hair and energy levels

Astrologers also recommend checking the zodiac sign the Moon is in:

Favorable signs for healthy hair: Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio

Unfavorable signs: Aquarius, Gemini, Libra

Best for experimentation: Sagittarius, Leo, Aries

Best for hair treatments: Capricorn, Virgo, Taurus

Best days for haircuts in May 2025:

May 1 — great for a bold change, supports strong hair growth

May 3 — ideal for cutting, coloring, and styling

May 6 — perfect for a total makeover, strengthens hair structure

May 10 — excellent for restoring treatments and trims

May 14 — great for trimming split ends

May 18 — rejuvenate your hair after winter damage

May 21 — energy-absorbing day for lush hair growth

May 24 — good for reshaping or restyling

May 27 — boosts regrowth and thickness

May 29 — ensures long-lasting results and shape retention

Days to avoid haircuts in May 2025:

May 2, 4, 5, 9, 12, 15, 19, 22, 25, 30

These dates may cause unwanted hair issues such as breakage, slow regrowth, or bad results overall.

