Lunar hair coloring calendar for May 2025 - good and bad days

A girl dyes her hair in a hairdresser's shop. Photo: freepik.com

May is the perfect month for transformation, and a fresh hair color could be just the start you need. To achieve the best results and boost positive emotions, astrologers recommend choosing the right date based on the lunar calendar. They claim that certain moon phases can enhance the effect of dye, making hair stronger and shinier, while the wrong timing could lead to breakage and fading.

Novyny.LIVE shares the lunar hair coloring calendar for May 2025 to help you pick the best days to refresh your look and nourish your hair’s natural beauty.

Advertisement

Moon phases in May 2025

Waxing Moon : May 1–11

: May 1–11 Full Moon in Scorpio : May 12 at 19:55 Kyiv time

: May 12 at 19:55 Kyiv time Waning Moon : May 13–26

: May 13–26 New Moon in Gemini : May 27 at 06:02 Kyiv time

: May 27 at 06:02 Kyiv time Waxing Moon again: May 28–31

again: May 28–31 No solar eclipses or lunar eclipses this month

The pink full moon. Photo: freepik.com

Best days to dye your hair in May 2025

According to astrologers, coloring your hair on favorable days can:

Strengthen and add shine to your hair

Ensure long-lasting color

Prevent split ends and breakage

The most favorable days: May 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 28, and 31.

Good days overall: May 1, 3, and 4.

Neutral days for hair coloring: May 10, 12, 17, 18, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, and 26.

While coloring on these days won’t harm your hair, the results might be less predictable. Instead, it's better to focus on hair care like masks, nourishing treatments, or gentle toning.

A hairdresser dyes blond hair. Photo: freepik.com

Worst days to dye your hair in May 2025

Coloring on unfavorable days can lead to:

Excess dryness or breakage

Uneven color application

Quick fading of the dye

Weakened hair vitality

The worst days for hair dyeing: May 22 and May 27.

Special caution is advised on May 27 — the New Moon — when hair energy is particularly sensitive.

Other not-recommended dates: May 2, 19, 29, and 30.

Coloring during these days may result in uneven color and a loss of vibrancy.

Earlier, we shared habits people often do before bedtime that actually damage hair.