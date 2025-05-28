Lunar haircut calendar for June 2025 — what dates are favorable for changing your hairstyle

A woman is combing her hair in front of a mirror. Photo: freepik.com

The beginning of summer is the perfect time to update your look with a new hairstyle. If you're planning to visit the hairdresser in June, be sure to check the lunar haircut calendar. It will help you choose the best day to get a haircut and try out a new look.

Novyny.LIVE to share a detailed lunar haircut calendar for June 2025 to help you make successful and effective changes.

Moon Phases in June 2025

Waxing Moon — from June 1 to 10

Full Moon in Sagittarius — June 11 at 3:43 a.m. EDT

Waning Moon — from June 12 to 24

New Moon in Cancer — June 25 at 6:31 a.m. EDT

Waxing Moon — from June 26 to 30

Solar eclipse — none

Lunar eclipse — none

Lunar haircut calendar for June 2025: which days are the most favorable?

The best days to visit a hairdresser in June 2025 are: June 6, 7, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, and 27.

If you visit a hairdresser on these dates, your hair will be easier to style:

Your hair will be easier to style;

Your hairstyle will hold its shape longer;

Your haircut will look stylish and fresh;

Your hair's overall condition will improve.

What are the unfavorable days for getting a haircut in June 2025?

Avoid changing your hairstyle on the following days: June 1, 5, 8, 11, 20, 28, and 30. Cutting your hair on these days can be dangerous.

During this period, astrologers advise you to:

Limit yourself to care procedures;

Postpone radical changes;

Focus on moisturizing and nourishing your hair.

According to the zodiac signs, when is the best time to get a haircut?

You can achieve good volume and energize your hair when the Moon is in Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius (fire signs). Haircuts on days when the Moon is in Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius (air signs) contribute to lightness and mobility.

Days when the Moon is in Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn (earth signs) are best for strengthening and increasing the density of curls. However, when the Moon is in the signs of Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces (water signs), your hair will have shine and health.

How does the Moon's phase affect hair?

To get the best results, focus not only on the date, but also on the phase of the Moon.

Waxing moon — a haircut to stimulate hair growth;

Full moon is a great time to strengthen hair, nourish and restore it, but it's better to avoid radical changes in your hairstyle;

Waning moon — a haircut to keep it in shape for a long time;

New moon — hair is especially vulnerable, so cutting, coloring and other procedures should be postponed.

